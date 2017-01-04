News
Fireworks mishap kills woman on Hawaii island

AP
January 4, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
HONOLULU -- A fireworks explosion at a large New Year's Day gathering on the Hawaiian island of Oahu has left one woman dead and a man critically injured, authorities said.

The pair had been lighting illegal fireworks at the gathering when the explosion happened, police said.

Emergency personnel arrived just after midnight Sunday at the Campbell Industrial Park in Kapolei to find the two victims injured. The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from her injuries. The 36-year-old man remains in critical condition.

Police have opened an unattended death and prohibited explosive device investigation, but no one has been arrested or cited. Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Sarah Yoro said Monday no further information was being released at this time.

Honolulu's Emergency Medical Services said the woman's death was among dozens of other fireworks-related incidents over the weekend. The agency responded to 28 calls within the first hour of 2017.

