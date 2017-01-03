|
International Edition
Tuesday
January, 3, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
At least 56 inmates killed in prison riot in northern Brazil
MAURICIO SAVARESE, AP
January 3, 2017, 2:21 pm TWN
RIO DE JANEIRO -- An attack by members of one crime gang on rival inmates touched off a riot at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas, leaving at least 56 dead, including several who were beheaded or dismembered in the worst bloodshed at a Brazilian prison since 1992.
Authorities said the riot that raged from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning grew out of a fight between two of the country's biggest crime gangs over control of prisons and drug routes in northern Brazil.
In a separate incident Monday evening, four inmates were killed at another Amazonas prison. Police were investigating whether there was a connection between the mass killings at the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex and the later ones at Unidade Prisional do Puraquequara.
Amazonas authorities initially reported 60 dead in the Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, but the state public security secretary's office later reduced that figure to 56. Officials also said 112 inmates escaped during the riot.
There were 1,224 inmates in the prison, which was built to hold 592, Amazonas state public security's office said. The prison is run by a private company that is paid according to the number of inmates.
Twelve prison guards were held hostage by the inmates during the riot, though none was injured.
"This is the biggest prison massacre in our state's history," Public Security Secretary Sergio Fontes said at a news conference. "What happened here is another chapter of the war that narcos are waging on this country and it shows that this problem cannot be tackled only by state governments."
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
2
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
3
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
4
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
5
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
6
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
7
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
8
US president, Japan prime minister to seek reconciliation at Pearl Harbor
9
President outlines government priorities for 2017
10
Guns at zoos? Texas says no while struggling to tame rules