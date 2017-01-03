National park in Utah bursting, even in winter

SALT LAKE CITY -- Officials at southern Utah's Zion National Park say they're being overrun by visitors, even during the usual winter lull.

Rangers have had to block tour buses and oversize vehicles from Zion Canyon to control the crowds during the holiday season and close the road, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Cars are sometimes rushed through the toll gate without the usual US$30-per-vehicle charge as traffic backs up into neighboring Springdale.

Visitation is expected to top 4 million for 2016, a record. The number of visitors headed to see snow-covered red rock during the park's offseason has jumped by the biggest margin, ticking up nearly 70 percent since 2010. Other national parks reported record attendance in 2016.

Nearly 3 million people visited Glacier National Park in Montana last year, a record, officials said. Winter used to be a quiet time at Zion National Park, which is 160 miles from Las Vegas and about 300 miles from Salt Lake City. But that's rapidly changing, park ranger John Marciano said.

"It used to be a time to breathe, regroup and rehire," he said. "Many of the park rangers have different positions. We are stretched so thin we have to rotate positions."