FARC rebels hope peace agreement can be consolidated in 2017

VEGAEZ, Colombia -- Like many Colombians, Johana Martinez and Fabio Grinon are hoping peace will finally take hold in 2017. But for the couple — both FARC rebels — it will mean an unfamiliar civilian life with their son.

"We are so happy to have him here with us. And that he can feel he still has parents, and that we can share with him," Fabio said as the boy about 12 paid a visit to the FARC 34th Front camp in the jungles of Uraba, Antioquia.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) is now starting to implement its peace deal with President Juan Manuel Santos's government.

For the boy, smiling between his parents, the family time was anything but easy: his grandfather brought him from Medellin, where he lives to the middle of a jungle camp of 130 guerrilla troops.

The location is so remote that just the last part of the journey was a four-hour trip by speedboat.

"We all want peace. Nobody wants war," Johana said, stressing that she and her husband want "brothers to stop killing brothers" as they did for more than five decades.

After the peace deal was signed in November, the FARC agreed to disarm. Over the next six months, they will be gathering in demobilization zones to hand in their weapons with U.N. supervision.

The five-decade conflict has killed more than 260,000 people, left 45,000 missing and forced nearly seven million to flee their homes.

After voters rejected an earlier peace deal by a narrow margin, the government and the FARC renegotiated it, deciding to have it ratified in Congress rather than risk a second referendum.

The Colombian government is still seeking to salvage talks with the country's second-largest rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN). The process has stumbled over the issue of hostages and prisoners.

Both leftist guerrilla armies launched a war against the government in the 1960s. Authorities estimate the ELN has 1,500 fighters, mostly in remote rural areas.