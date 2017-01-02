Remembrance

|
January 2, 2017
Veronica Aguilera, 31, carries the cross for her husband, Louis Antonio Torres, who was shot to death in November, during a quiet march along Chicago's Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 31. During the march, hundreds of people carried crosses for each person slain in Chicago in 2016.
