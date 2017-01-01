US governor moves to delay pot shop openings

BOSTON -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Friday aimed at delaying by up to six months the opening of marijuana shops in the state until mid-2018.

An aide to the Republican governor said Baker shares the desire of state lawmakers to thoroughly prepare for the launch of a new industry distributing a controlled substance.

Baker is "committed to adhering to the will of the voters by implementing the new law as effectively and responsibly as possible," the governor's communications director Lizzy Guyton said.

Baker's decision to sign the bill came as a small group of marijuana activists protested outside the Statehouse.