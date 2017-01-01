|
Chorister quits rather than sing for Trump
AFP
January 1, 2017, 12:09 am TWN
LOS ANGELES -- A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has quit the group rather than sing at Donald Trump's inauguration and appear to endorse "tyranny and fascism."
In a resignation letter posted on her Facebook page Thursday, Jan Chamberlin said she had agonized over whether to sing at the January 20 ceremony and "spent several sleepless nights and days in turmoil."
She said her only option, finally, was to quit the famed choir.
"I simply cannot continue with the recent turn of events," she wrote. "I could never look myself in the mirror again with self-respect."
The singer, who had been with the choir for five years, said her decision came down to upholding her moral values.
"I only know I could never 'throw roses to Hitler.' And I certainly could never sing for him," she wrote.
Chamberlin said while she respected the choir's bid to be politically neutral, "I also know, looking from the outside in, it will appear that (the) choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man."
