Hawaii ferry dreams face cost, public opinion hurdles

HONOLULU -- When a 30-foot-tall ferry loomed outside a Kauai harbor in 2007, surfers and kayakers — looking like tiny ducks in comparison — blocked its path, preventing it from unloading hundreds of passengers and sending the giant catamaran back to Oahu.

The emotional standoff where surfers bobbed in the water for hours marked the end to an expensive failure in Hawaii's history: the Superferry. Now the state is exploring bringing back a ferry to run between islands, facing skepticism over financing and whether there's a ferry system residents would accept.

Lawmakers approved US$50,000 in May to study a possible inter-island ferry, and the state Department of Transportation received a US$500,000 grant from the federal Maritime Administration to hire consultants to explore potential routes and boats.

"The feasibility study might come back and say maybe it's not financially feasible for us to do this," said Ford Fuchigami, director of the state Transportation Department. "But right now, using federal money which is available ... we want to be sure that we use that money to see whether or not this is possible."

The Hawaii Superferry ran primarily between Oahu and Maui from 2007 until 2009, but was shut down after a judge ruled the state broke the law by not completing required environmental reviews.

It was a costly gamble. Hawaii spent at least US$34 million on equipment for the ferry, which it later sold for just US$425,000. The barges and ramps were custom-made for the Superferry, complicating the sale, said Tim Sakahara, Department of Transportation spokesman.

Hawaii Superferry filed for bankruptcy, leaving US$136.8 million in debt to the Maritime Administration — which repossessed the ferries — and a US$22.9 million debt to Austal USA, which built two ferries for Hawaii for US$190 million. The Navy later paid the Maritime Administration just US$35 million to buy both ships. One now serves as a ferry between Maine and Nova Scotia.

"In the beginning, people believed what they were reading, that it was going to be this really low-cost way to go inter-island and it sounded like a great thing," said Irene Bowie, former executive director of the Maui Tomorrow Foundation, which opposed the ferry based on environmental concerns. "But the devil is always in the details."

Public or Private?

The new study will explore public or private ownership of vessels and operations. If the state owns the vessels, it could get federal subsidies, Fuchigami said. But it might be cheaper for a third party to operate a ferry system, he said.

"Almost no ferry system in the country is self-sustaining," said Lauren Brand, an associate administrator for the Maritime Administration. "The vast majority of them have to have public dollars to help them keep on."

Washington State's ferry system, which Fuchigami has identified as a potential model for Hawaii, gets about 30 percent of its operating costs from subsidies and 70 percent from the fare box, ferry experts said. The Staten Island Ferry in New York, where customers ride for free, is also subsidized by taxpayers.