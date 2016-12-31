Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?

NORRISTOWN -- Bill Cosby is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that has only tightened around him since his stunning arrest a year ago.

Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia.

A year later, it's increasingly unlikely that he can avoid a felony trial slated for June. The judge has denied nearly each defense motion as the two sides fight over Cosby's deposition, other accusers and the decade-long delay in filing charges.

"It doesn't sound like the prosecutors are inclined to give him a deal that will matter," said Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson, who is not involved in the case. "It's an elderly man, and any (jail sentence) is probably, in his mind, worth fighting."

A recent tabloid news report suggested a plea could be in the works, but Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele's spokeswoman calls the report unfounded. Still, some celebrity lawyers don't rule it out.

"Ultimately, I think they work something out. Unfortunately, I don't think it's the deal he wants," said Los Angeles lawyer Mark Geragos, who represented Michael Jackson on child molestation charges. "If they can work out a felony with minimal time, I think he'd be wise to take it, given his age and infirmities."

Cosby, 79 and legally blind, had appeared shaken last year as he maneuvered past the cameras that mobbed him outside the small court office where he posted $1 million bail after his arrest. But he now appears more comfortable in court after a half-dozen or so hearings.

He quipped "Don't Tase me, bro" to security guards wanding visitors at the Montgomery County Courthouse this month; shouted out answers to questions meant for lawyers at the latest pretrial hearing; and drifted into a comedic riff as he and a handler left the ceremonial courtroom where the case is being heard to accommodate the press.

Yet inside the room, it's been rough going for "the Cos," long beloved for his portrayal of family man Cliff Huxtable on the top-ranked 1980s sitcom "The Cosby Show." The aging comedian is accused of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a basketball team manager he knew through Temple University, where he was a trustee and high-profile booster.

O'Neill has said the jury can hear the damaging deposition he gave in her 2005 lawsuit, when Cosby acknowledged a long list of affairs and hookups with young women during his 52-year marriage. He also testified to giving at least one woman quaaludes before sex, and giving others, including Constand, pills and wine.