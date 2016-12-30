News
December, 30, 2016

JonBenet Ramsey's brother sues CBS

AP
December 30, 2016, 12:03 am TWN
DENVER -- The older brother of JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS and others for US$750 million, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister two decades ago.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Burke Ramsey claims that the network, its production company and the experts interviewed in the six-part series on the unsolved murder conspired to defame him for publicity and profit. The six-part television docuseries "The Case of JonBenet Ramsey" aired in September ahead of the 20th anniversary of JonBenet's death.

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado, the day after Christmas in 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother in 2008 based on DNA evidence. But the district attorney currently overseeing the case has said it was premature to exonerate the Ramseys and ordered additional tests using new DNA testing technology that authorities hope will further the investigation.

Police have collected and studied thousands of pieces of evidence and say the case remains open.

