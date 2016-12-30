Protecting sacred land

In this July 14 file photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell looks into a canyon at Gemini Bridges near Moab, Utah. U.S. President Barack Obama expanded his environmental legacy in the final days of his presidency with national monuments designations on lands in Utah and Nevada that have become flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S. West. The Bears Ears National Monument in Utah will cover 1.35 million acres in the Four Corners region. In a victory for Native American tribes and conservationists, the designation protects land that is considered sacred and is home to an estimated 100,000 archaeological sites, including ancient cliff dwellings.