|
International Edition
Friday
December, 30, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Protecting sacred land
AP
December 30, 2016, 12:03 am TWN
In this July 14 file photo, U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell looks into a canyon at Gemini Bridges near Moab, Utah. U.S. President Barack Obama expanded his environmental legacy in the final days of his presidency with national monuments designations on lands in Utah and Nevada that have become flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S. West. The Bears Ears National Monument in Utah will cover 1.35 million acres in the Four Corners region. In a victory for Native American tribes and conservationists, the designation protects land that is considered sacred and is home to an estimated 100,000 archaeological sites, including ancient cliff dwellings.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
2
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
3
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
4
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
5
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
6
Formula One: 'Unwell' Hamilton quits testing amid furore
7
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
8
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
9
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
10
UK pensioner returns library book... 63 years late