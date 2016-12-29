Medical center probes IVF sperm mix-up

THE HAGUE -- A Dutch medical institution announced an investigation Tuesday after discovering that up to 26 women may have been fertilized by the wrong sperm cells at its IVF treatment laboratory.

A "procedural error" between mid-April 2015 and mid-November 2016 during the in vitro fertilization was to blame, the University Medical Centre in Utrecht said in a statement.

"During fertilization, sperm cells from one treatment couple may have ended up with the egg cells of 26 other couples," it said.

"Therefore there's a chance that the egg cells have been fertilized by sperm other than that of the intended father."

Although the chance of that happening was small, the possibility "could not be excluded," said the center.

Half the women who underwent fertility treatment have become pregnant or already had their babies.