UN, a club for having a good time: Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time," after the U.N. Security Council voted last week to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. The president-elect wrote Monday on Twitter that the U.N. has "such great potential," but it has become "just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th," referring to the day he takes office.

The decision by the Obama administration to abstain from Friday's U.N. vote brushed aside Trump's demands that the U.S. exercise its veto and provided a climax to years of icy relations with Israel's leadership.

That was only one subject on which Trump tweeted Monday. In an evening post, he wrote that he believes his election as president has boosted the economy.

"The world was gloomy before I won — there was no hope," he said in a verified post on his Twitter account. "Now, the market is up nearly 10 percent and Christmas spending is over a trillion dollars."

Markets are up since Trump won the general election, although not quite by that much. The Standard & Poor's 500 is up about 6 percent since Election Day, while the Dow has risen more than 8 percent.

Trump also used social media to complain anew about criticism of the Donald J. Trump Foundation. In one post, he said, "The DJT Foundation, unlike most foundations, never paid fees, rent, salaries or any expenses. 100 % of the money goes to wonderful charities."

Trump's tweet Monday about the U.N. ignores much of the work that goes on in the 193-member global organization.

This year the U.N. Security Council has approved over 70 legally binding resolutions, including new sanctions on North Korea and measures tackling conflicts and authorizing the U.N.'s far-flung peacekeeping operations around the world. The General Assembly has also approved dozens of resolutions on issues, like the role of diamonds in fueling conflicts; condemned human rights abuses in Iran and North Korea; and authorized an investigation of alleged war crimes in Syria.