Wednesday

December, 28, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
Mall fights in America

AP
December 28, 2016, 12:11 am TWN
Memphis police officers block off the entrances to the Oak Court Mall on Monday, Dec. 26, after a disturbance at the mall in Memphis, Tennessee. Fights have broken out at malls around the U.S., sending post-holiday shoppers scrambling for the exits. No one was seriously injured in the mall melees Monday night, which prompted numerous false reports of gunfire. Police in Ohio tell Cleveland.com that officers used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall in Beachwood, just outside of Cleveland. Police say the incident there appears to have been "loosely organized on social media."
