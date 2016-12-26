Translations, TV show connect a city's Hispanic community

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota -- When Sioux Falls resident Alex Ramirez sees a news story or city announcement — be it about road closures or a building collapse — he makes a copy, translates the text into Spanish and posts it on Facebook for free.

He and a friend also bought TV air time recently and produce the only community-oriented Spanish-language show in South Dakota's biggest city, where Latinos make up about 5 percent of the population.

At first, his goal was to inform non-English speakers and connect them to organizations and government services. But with the hostile immigration rhetoric of President-elect Donald Trump causing some to feel unwelcome in the U.S., Ramirez says his work also is about unity.

"It is very important that we stick together," said the 49-year-old, who legally emigrated from Mexico when he was 17, "and if for some reason we can't find support from other people, we have to find it among ourselves and do business with each other and help each other in our community."

Yeshua Prestan, a Colombian native who moved to the U.S. as a refugee and is now a citizen, barely understands English and is visually impaired. He sometimes asks his children to read him the Facebook posts — which recently have detailed a planned listening session with Sioux Falls' mayor, the weather forecast and road closures following the collapse of a three-story building downtown.

"That's information that I couldn't access, not even in English, because I can't read," Prestan said in Spanish.

It used to be a challenge for him to find useful, reliable information because he can't watch TV and the information offered by some print outlets is "very basic" or about topics that he is "sincerely not interested in," he said.

Some cities, including Minneapolis, use a Google service to provide an approximate translation of their website's content. In Sioux Falls, an executive order requires the use of a certified translation service if content has to be produced in a language other than English. If a resident needs urgent assistance with language translation, the city can get an interpreter via phone, assistant city attorney Ryan Sage said in a statement, and if it's "for a meeting or appointment at a future time or date," an in-person interpreter is provided in most cases.