|
International Edition
Tuesday
December, 27, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Ricky Martin thanks fans for support over father's illness
AP
December 26, 2016, 3:00 am TWN
Ricky Martin thanks fans for support over father's illness
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico-- Pop star Ricky Martin thanked his fans Saturday for their support following the hospitalization of his father, Enrique Martin.
The singer issued a statement saying that he is "close to his father along with his nuclear family." Martin asked that people allow the family to deal with the illness in a private manner.
News that the pop star's father was ill emerged in a social media posting early Friday by Martin's brother Eric. He initially described his father's condition as "super bad," but subsequently reported an improvement.
The newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported that Martin was in Puerto Rico with his two sons and boyfriend to spend Christmas with his family when his father became ill.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
2
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
3
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
4
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
5
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
6
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
7
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
8
Formula One: 'Unwell' Hamilton quits testing amid furore
9
Abe to visit Pearl Harbor this month
10
UK pensioner returns library book... 63 years late