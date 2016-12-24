Trump opts for Twitter over news conferences

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- Less than a month from taking office, President-elect Donald Trump has yet to hold the traditional news conference that most incoming presidents have held within days of their victory.

As of Thursday, it had been 147 days since Trump held his last formal news conference as a candidate.

Trump, whose refusal to do a news conference has been criticized by journalism groups and media watchdogs, has instead tried to convey his message directly to the American public, bypassing the media with pronouncements at his boisterous rallies and, of course, distributing his thoughts 140 characters at a time on his famed Twitter account.

He was slated to hold a press conference on Dec, 15 to discuss his plan to leave his sprawling business empire as he takes office, but that event was postponed. Aides have said it will be rescheduled for January, but no date has yet been set.

"America has a tradition of an aggressive, free and independent press and a large part of that is that the press inquiries about the president and his stances on the issues," Tobe Berkovitz, a communications professor at Boston University, said. "They probably can wave goodbye to that. It's quite obvious that Trump has no interest in following the traditions of the presidency and relationship with the press."

But while his lack of press interaction is a worry to some, many Trump supporters cheered the celebrity businessman's battles with what they felt were biased reporters. Trump made his antagonistic relationship with the media a centerpiece of his campaign, inciting his rally crowds to boo the press, singling out individual reporters with derogatory names like "sleazebag" and using Twitter to attack coverage he didn't like.