|
International Edition
Saturday
December, 24, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Fireworks blast toll climbs
AP
December 24, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
A no smoking sign stands above the scorched rubble of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market that exploded in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21. The death toll in the fiery wave of blasts at Mexico's largest fireworks market has risen to 35, authorities said Thursday as mourners held funerals for people killed in the tragedy. The toll rose as two females, a woman and a minor, died in the hospital, the government of the state of Mexico said. Of the 60 hurt in the explosions Tuesday in Tultepec outside Mexico City, some remain in critical condition. At the time of the blast the market was packed with customers buying pyrotechnics for traditional year-end festivities. Christmas and New Year parties in many Latin American countries often wrap up with a fireworks free-for-all.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
2
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
3
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
4
Overheated Arctic sign of climate change 'vicious circle'
5
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
6
Hamilton faster than Rosberg in first Abu Dhabi practice
7
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
8
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
9
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
10
Formula One: 'Unwell' Hamilton quits testing amid furore