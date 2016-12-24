News
Fireworks blast toll climbs

AP
December 24, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
A no smoking sign stands above the scorched rubble of the open-air San Pablito fireworks market that exploded in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, Wednesday, Dec. 21. The death toll in the fiery wave of blasts at Mexico's largest fireworks market has risen to 35, authorities said Thursday as mourners held funerals for people killed in the tragedy. The toll rose as two females, a woman and a minor, died in the hospital, the government of the state of Mexico said. Of the 60 hurt in the explosions Tuesday in Tultepec outside Mexico City, some remain in critical condition. At the time of the blast the market was packed with customers buying pyrotechnics for traditional year-end festivities. Christmas and New Year parties in many Latin American countries often wrap up with a fireworks free-for-all.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

