|
International Edition
Saturday
December, 24, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Canadian 'balloonatic' fined for piloting a lawn chair
AFP
December 24, 2016, 12:01 am TWN
OTTAWA -- A Canadian man was sanctioned Thursday for a stunt in which he flew high over Calgary in a lawn chair attached to 110 large helium balloons, local media said.
Daniel Boria, 27, whom prosecutor Matt Dalidowicz called a "balloonatic," was ordered by a judge to pay a CA$5,000 (US$3,700) fine.
Boria also agreed to donate CA$20,000 (US$14,800) to charity after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of an aircraft, public broadcaster CBC said.
He also had to hand over video of the July 5, 2015 voyage to the court to prevent him from using it for self-promotion.
The Calgary Herald newspaper quoted Dalidowicz as telling the Alberta provincial court that the flight, in which Boria reached an altitude of more than 2 kilometers, could have caused a collision with any of two dozen aircraft landing or departing from the city's airport that evening.
Boria took off in his makeshift flying machine from a golf course with an oxygen tank, a radio and a parachute.
During the escapade, which was intended to promote his small cleaning business, two jetliners reportedly flew underneath him.
But air traffic controllers were never able to pinpoint his exact location with radar and lost sight of him in the clouds.
After bailing from his chair in a parachute in high winds that threw him off course, Boria was arrested by police who had been monitoring his movements across the prairie sky.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
2
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
3
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
4
Overheated Arctic sign of climate change 'vicious circle'
5
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
6
Hamilton faster than Rosberg in first Abu Dhabi practice
7
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
8
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
9
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
10
Formula One: 'Unwell' Hamilton quits testing amid furore