In icy Alaska, a click of the heel keeps you upright

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Darrell Bachmann doesn't wear ruby slippers, but when he clicks his heel, something magical happens.

Bachmann invented KickSpikes, a boot designed to walk on ice. Kick a button on the heel and 7mm steel cleats pop out. Kick the button again and the cleats retract, allowing the wearer to walk inside without tearing up floors.

"Traction on demand," he says.

Bachmann's boots are the latest option for secure footwear in Anchorage, where streets are icy up to seven months per year and falling could mean a broken wrist or worse.

Alaskans, like Scandinavians, look for technology that will allow them to embrace long winters, said John Clark, running shoe buyer for Skinny Raven, an athletic gear store that caters to runners. The store carries three brands of shoes for running on ice. That niche market, like trail shoes, didn't exist a few years ago.

"People see those types of things and go, 'This is a tool for me to not just survive winter, but more likely conquer winter,'" Clark said.

The Toronto Rehabilitation Institute tested 98 winter boots in a study released Nov. 24 and found only 8 percent met minimum slip resistance. None of the tested boots had cleats.

No one shoe is perfect for all applications, Clark said, but there are plenty of options for getting outside.

Old Standbys

Strap-on cleats - mini versions of crampons used by mountaineers - make any shoe an ice shoe. Held on by straps or rubber harnesses, they stretch from toe to heel and put steel teeth on a shoe bottom.

They remain a popular choice in Anchorage because they can be transferred between shoes and removed to enter a store. The price: US$10 to US$70.

Athletic Shoes

Strap-on cleats can pinch soft running shoes. Swedish manufacturer Icebugs was one of the first to offer running shoes with cleats.

Their bottoms are flecked with tungsten carbide studs. The shoes' popularity led to competition. Skinny Raven offers studded running shoes from two other European manufacturers, Salomon of France and Inov-8 from Great Britain. They range in price from US$150 to US$220.

Overshoes

Galoshes used to be the norm for northern schoolchildren. Neos Overshoe and Tingley Rubber Corp. offer studded overshoes with uppers like wide gaiters that easily fit over a shoe or boot. They're waterproof and offer an added layer of warmth. Prices start at about US$120.

"Very handy for the person who doesn't like to take off his shoes and put on another one," said Stewart Valladolid, boot buyer at B&J Sporting Goods.

One Anchorage flightseeing company provides tourists with the non-slip footwear on flights to glaciers.

"A lot of their clients come unprepared," Valladolid said. "This way, if they're wearing regular dress shoes, they can pop these on and not lose their toes."

Tingley and LaCrosse also offer more traditional rubber overshoes with studs.