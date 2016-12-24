News
Mormon Tabernacle Choir to perform at Trump inauguration

AP
December 24, 2016, 5:59 am TWN
NEW YORK- The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The church announced on its website Thursday that the 360-member volunteer choir will sing at Trump's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.

The group has performed at a handful of other presidential inaugurals, including those of presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

The choir's president Ron Jarrett says the group is "honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president."

Trump had trouble during the Republican primary campaign winning over Mormon voters, who voiced skepticism about his candidacy.

Earlier this month, Trump's inaugural committee announced that "America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho will be singing the national anthem at the ceremony.

