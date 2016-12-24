Lawyer says Wahlberg movie unfair to Boston bomber's widow

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A lawyer for Katherine Russell, widow of one of the Boston Marathon bombers, says the new film "Patriots Day" is unfair because it suggests she knew something was up before the attack and then didn't cooperate with the investigation afterward.

"It's just not true," lawyer Amato DeLuca told The Associated Press. "I have no objection to them making a movie. ... What I quarrel with is the license they take in portraying Katie as someone who did not cooperate and try to save lives. She did everything she could."

The movie opened this week in Boston, New York and Los Angeles, and will open Jan. 13 nationwide.

Russell was married to Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who died during a violent encounter with police.

She has never been charged with any wrongdoing, and her lawyer has said repeatedly that she didn't suspect anything before the bombings.

In one scene in the Mark Wahlberg film, Russell is shown being defiant as an investigator grills her on whether there are more bombs. The movie character also refuses to answer questions and asks for a lawyer but is told she has no right to one.

Richard DesLauriers, who was special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston division during the bombings, told The Associated Press he believes the portrayal is on base.

"I have no reason whatsoever to believe that anything about this aspect of the movie is inaccurate," said DesLauriers, who is no longer with the FBI.

DeLuca said Russell willingly sat down with authorities multiple times, including in the hours after her husband was killed. She also talked eight to 10 times with three Washington-based anti-terror investigators during meetings at the kitchen table in her parents' home in Rhode Island as well as at his law office in Providence, he said.

"It was always very cordial. It was always very cooperative. Good people," he said this week of the Washington-based investigators.

DeLuca said it was unfair to focus on the moments of turmoil in the hours after her husband was killed when she was frightened and confused by what had happened, while ignoring the months she spent answering questions, reviewing photographs and offering other help.

"It just feeds into this belief that people like Katie would place themselves above the country and above their patriotism, because she's a Muslim," he said. "She did what any of us would have done."