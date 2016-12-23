|
International Edition
Friday
December, 23, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Remembering the homeless
AP
December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
People gather on the winter solstice at a remembrance for more than 200 homeless and formerly homeless Philadelphians who died over the past year, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Nationally, remembrances are scheduled on or near the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Chinese media offer stern warning to 'rookie' Trump
2
Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call
3
In move certain to enrage Beijing, Trump, Tsai discuss issues including economy, defense
4
Overheated Arctic sign of climate change 'vicious circle'
5
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
6
Hamilton faster than Rosberg in first Abu Dhabi practice
7
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
8
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
9
American space legend John Glenn dead at 95
10
UK teens drink 'bathtub' of sugary drinks per year