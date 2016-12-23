News
Friday

December, 23, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
Remembering the homeless

AP
December 23, 2016, 12:02 am TWN
People gather on the winter solstice at a remembrance for more than 200 homeless and formerly homeless Philadelphians who died over the past year, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Nationally, remembrances are scheduled on or near the winter solstice, which is the longest night of the year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

