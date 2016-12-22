|
Oklahoma warns of more quakes from energy drilling
By Tim Talley, AP
December 22, 2016, 12:22 am TWN
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma regulators said Tuesday that the number of induced earthquakes could increase as oil and gas production expands in a broad area of the state, and they're telling energy companies that they need to be ready to shut down if a temblor exceeds magnitude 3.5.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Oil and Gas Conservation Division and the Oklahoma Geological Survey have developed new guidelines to help producers deal with the risks of earthquakes linked to hydraulic fracturing in drilling oil and natural gas wells in parts of the state where new development is underway, officials said.
The commission said the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and the Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher counties fields in central and southern Oklahoma are expected to account for most new oil and gas activity in the state.
Researchers have linked the rising number of earthquakes in parts of the state to the underground disposal of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators said the new operations shouldn't produce as much wastewater as in other regions where earthquakes of magnitude 5 or stronger have occurred.
