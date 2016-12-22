Aleutian Islands volcano eruption sparks warning

EUGENE, Oregon -- The Alaska Volcano Observatory issued its highest alert level for aviation Tuesday after a volcano erupted in the Aleutian Islands that reportedly sent ash thousands of feet into the air. The alert was downgraded hours later.

The observatory says pilots reported the Bogoslof volcano on Bogoslof Island, which is part of the Aleutian Islands, briefly erupted about 4 p.m. Alaska time.

Pilots told the observatory that a volcanic ash cloud rose to 34,000 feet.

The observatory said satellite data show a short-lived explosion that drifted to the south.

Three hours after that, the observatory said that the alert level had been downgraded a notch because activity had apparently subsided.

The volcano is located in the Bering Sea about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage.