US Border Patrol seizes US$3 million from cars
AP
December 22, 2016, 12:22 am TWN
SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Border Patrol says it's seized more than US$3 million that was being smuggled from the U.S. into Mexico.
The cash was found Tuesday inside two cars in Escondido. It's the largest cash seizure ever made by the Border Patrol in San Diego County.
Authorities say they followed a speeding Kia Forte from a freeway and pulled it over. They found nearly US$34,000 in vacuum-sealed bundles in the center console.
A second car, a Volkswagen Passat, raced away but was later found abandoned in a cul-de-sac and the driver was found hiding in some brush. Authorities say they found more than US$3 million in cardboard boxes in the trunk.
The two drivers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal currency-smuggling charges.
