Walker asks Trump for more control over refugee numbers

MADISON, Wisconsin -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker asked President-elect Donald Trump in a letter delivered Tuesday to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism.

Walker also asked for help to allow the state to proceed with drug testing for some food stamp recipients and legalize the hunting of gray wolves.

The requests are among several that Walker, a Republican who challenged Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, makes in the letter. Walker offered few details on what he wanted Trump to do. It also wasn't immediately clear how quickly Trump could move to address his concerns given that some of what Walker wants has been blocked in court or would require law changes.

'Very optimistic'

Walker is drawing attention to issues that play well with conservatives and on which he and President Barack Obama's administration disagree. Walker told The Associated Press that he was "very optimistic" Trump would act quickly on his requests after taking office next month.

Trump's spokesman did not immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, urged Trump to work with the governor on what he called "common sense reforms to increase flexibility and return authority to Wisconsin."

On the refugee issue, Walker said governors and states should "have a broader role in determining how many refugees and from which countries" are admitted "until we are comfortable with the vetting process that is being utilized to screen these individuals."

"We have no idea how many people may have ties to the Islamic State or to other forms of radical Islamic terrorism or jihadist groups, and I think it's a legitimate public safety concern," Walker said in the interview.

Wisconsin has been accepting refugee resettlements since 1974. Since 2000, more than 16,000 refugees have been resettled in the state from 50 different countries, according to the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

One of the leading refugee resettlement agencies operating in the state is Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. It plans to relocate 510 refugees in the state next year, said Mary Flynn, the group's refugee resettlement manager.

Flynn said she is confident in the security screening process that's already in place.