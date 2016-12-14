News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

December, 14, 2016

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

China might punish Taiwan: media

The China Post news staff and CNA
December 14, 2016, 12:18 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The media in the U.S. has given a mixed response to Trump's latest foreign policy outburst, with some saying he may be trying to use Taiwan as a bargaining chip in negotiations with China.

　 The New York Times said "China's first response (should Trump abandon 'one China') may be to punish Taiwan rather than the United States, in an attempt to diminish its value to Washington."

The paper said Beijing could end the so-called "diplomatic truce" with Washington and intensify its "efforts to persuade the 22 small sovereignties around the world, including the Vatican, that still maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan to sever them and recognize China instead."

China would also take aim at Taiwan's economy by "restricting Chinese investments and limiting the number of Chinese tourists to Taiwan."

CNN questioned if any change in policy would be beneficial for Taiwan, quoting Taiwanese lawmaker Joanna Lei as saying that "China can't make a hasty move on the U.S. or Donald Trump, but China can easily make a move on Taiwan."

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search