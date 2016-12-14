Donald Trump picks Exxon CEO Tillerson to lead State Department

NEW YORK -- President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday he has picked ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be secretary of state, saying that he's "among the most accomplished business leaders and international deal makers in the world."

"Rex Tillerson's career is the embodiment of the American dream. Through hard work, dedication and smart deal making, Rex rose through the ranks to become CEO of ExxonMobil, one of the world's largest and most respected companies," the billionaire real estate mogul said in a pre-dawn news release from Trump Tower in New York.

Tillerson "knows how to manage a global enterprise, which is crucial to running a successful State Department," Trump said of his latest — and much-discussed — Cabinet pick.

In an accompanying statement, Tillerson said he was "honored" by his selection and shares Trump's "vision for restoring the credibility of the United States' foreign relations and advancing our country's national security."

But Tillerson has close ties to Russia and President Vladimir Putin, and his selection sets up a potential Senate confirmation fight. On Capitol Hill, leading Republicans have already expressed anxieties about him as they contend with intelligence assessments saying Russia interfered with the U.S. presidential election to help Trump.

Still, Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that will hold confirmation hearings in January, called Tillerson "a very impressive individual" with "an extraordinary working knowledge of the world." Corker, who had been in the mix for the secretary of state job, said Trump called him Monday to inform him of the pick.

Trump said he saw Tillerson's deep relations with Moscow as a selling point. As ExxonMobil's head, Tillerson maintained close ties with Russia and was awarded by President Vladimir Putin with the Order of Friendship in 2013, an honor for a foreign citizen. Trump called Tillerson a "world class player" in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

For weeks, Trump has teased out the decision process publicly, often exposing rifts in his organization. He also considered former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, a one-time vocal Trump critic, and Corker of Tennessee. Romney wrote on Facebook Monday that it "was an honor to have been considered" for the job.