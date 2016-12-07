After mistrial, Scott's family confident 'justice will prevail'

CHARLESTON, South Carolina -- Relatives of Walter Scott, the black motorist fatally shot while fleeing a traffic stop, say they are confident justice will prevail even though a South Carolina jury could not reach a verdict in the murder trial of a white former police officer charged in his death.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman on Monday declared a mistrial in the case of Michael Slager after the jury of 11 whites and one black deadlocked. The panel, considering verdicts of murder or voluntary manslaughter, deliberated more than 22 hours over four days and heard testimony from 55 witnesses during the five-week trial.

"God is my strength, and I know without doubt he is a just God and injustice will not prevail," Scott's mother, Judy, told reporters later. "We have a federal trial and another trial to go. I'm going to rest in the Lord."

Immediately after the mistrial was declared, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she would retry the case. Slager goes on trial in federal court early next year on charges of depriving Scott of his civil rights.

Scott's brother, Anthony, said Slager, who is free on bond, will be able to spend Christmas with his family and his young child.

"Me and my family will never see Walter again. We have to live with the fact that Walter got gunned down, shot in the back," Anthony Scott said. He said he could eventually "find the peace" to forgive the ex-officer but not before justice is served.

The April 2015 shooting of the 50-year-old Scott was captured on widely distributed cellphone video that renewed a national debate about how blacks are treated by law officers. Taken by a barber on his way to work, the footage showed Scott being shot five times in the back as he ran from Slager.