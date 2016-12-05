World's worst nightclub fires

A look at some other nightclub fires that have exacted terrible death tolls in crowded conditions:

— January, 2013: A fire killed more than 200 people at the Kiss nightclub in the city of Santa Maria in Brazil. Investigators said soundproofing foam on the ceiling caught fire and released poisonous gasses that quickly killed those attending a university party.

— January, 2009: An indoor fireworks display after a New Year's countdown ignited a blaze in the Santika club in Bangkok, Thailand, killing 67 people and injuring many more.

Victims died from burns, smoke inhalation and from being crushed.

— October, 1998: An arson attack against an overcrowded youth disco in the Swedish city of Goteborg killed 63 people and left around 200 injured. Four people were later convicted for starting the fire.

— May, 1977: A fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky, in America killed 165 people and injured more than 200.

— November, 1942: The deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history killed 492 people at Boston's Cocoanut Grove club. The fire at what had been one of Boston's foremost nightspots led to new requirements for sprinkler systems and accessible exits.