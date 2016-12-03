Trump upends US foreign policy with Taiwan call

NEW YORK -- US President-elect Donald Trump broke with decades of foreign policy to speak with the president of Taiwan, prompting Beijing Saturday to accuse Taipei of a ploy but saying the move would not affect US-China ties.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump's telephone call with President Tsai Ing-wen marked a deliberate pivot away from Washington's official "One China" stance, but fuelled fears he is improvising on international affairs.

China regards self-ruling Taiwan as part of its own territory awaiting reunification under Beijing's rule, and any US move that would imply support for independence would likely trigger fury.

During Friday's discussion, Trump and Tsai noted "the close economic, political and security ties" between Taiwan and the United States, according to the president-elect's office.

"President-elect Trump also congratulated President Tsai on becoming President of Taiwan earlier this year," it said.

China -- the target of much bombastic rhetoric during Trump's election campaign -- labeled the call a "ploy by the Taiwan side that simply cannot change... the One China framework".

"I do not think it will change the one-China policy that the US government has insisted on applying over the years," Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Hong Kong's Phoenix TV, in a muted response.

"The One China principle is the cornerstone of the healthy development of Sino-US relations, and we do not want any interference or disappearance of this political foundation."

As he came under fire for the move, Trump defended his decision to speak with Tsai, saying the island's president initiated the call and brushed off the resulting criticism.

"Interesting how the U.S. sells Taiwan billions of dollars of military equipment but I should not accept a congratulatory call," Trump tweeted.

'One China'

President Barack Obama's White House said the outgoing US administration had not changed its stance.

"There is no change to our longstanding policy on cross-Strait issues," National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne told reporters.