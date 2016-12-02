Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin stable after South Pole health scare

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the Moon, was recovering in a New Zealand hospital Friday after being medically evacuated from the South Pole while on a tourist trip, his management said.

Aldrin, 86, was "evacuated on the first available flight out" after experiencing health problems, said a statement from Antarctic tour operator White Desert.

It said Aldrin -- later found to have fluid on his lungs -- was flown out after his "condition deteriorated", describing the move as "a precaution."

An update on Aldrin's website said he was taken to Christchurch, New Zealand, where he was receiving hospital treatment.

"(He) currently has fluid in his lungs but is responding well to antibiotics and being kept in overnight for observation," it said.

"His condition is stable and his manager, who is currently with him, described him being in good spirits."

Aldrin's management also tweeted a photograph of the spaceman smiling and looking alert in his hospital bed.

His illness in the remote frozen continent sparked a 4,400-kilometer mercy dash.

First, the US National Science Foundation dispatched a humanitarian medical flight to the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

From there, another flight took Aldrin to McMurdo Station on the Antarctic coast, and then to New Zealand, where he arrived at 4:25 am local time Friday.

"After a gruelling 24 hours we're safe in New Zealand," his manager Christina Korp tweeted.