Trump taps 'Mad Dog' Mattis for defense secretary

WASHINGTON -- US President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday he has picked the tough-talking retired general James Mattis to be his defense secretary as he soaked up adulation at a buoyant Ohio rally that recalled this year's rough-and-tumble campaign.

The splash of hard news came during a sea of soaring -- and then blunt -- rhetoric from the 70-year-old Republican billionaire, who was speaking at his first post-election event following days of meetings about forming his cabinet.

"We are going to appoint 'Mad Dog' Mattis as our secretary of defense," Trump told cheering supporters in Cincinnati, referring by nickname to the retired four-star Marine general who headed the US Central Command, with authority over US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"He's our best. They say he's the closest thing to (World War II) general George Patton that we have," Trump said, divulging his pick ahead of schedule after his transition team said there would be no more cabinet announcements this week.

Mattis will require both Senate confirmation and a special waiver of a law that bans uniformed military officers from serving as secretary of defense for seven years after leaving active duty.

At least one Democrat, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, already signaled she will oppose the waiver.

"Civilian control of our military is a fundamental principle of American democracy," the senator tweeted from New York.

Trump's surrounding himself with military figures -- he has picked retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn to be his national security advisor and is considering retired general David Petraeus for secretary of state -- has unnerved some observers who point to America's long tradition of civilian government.

Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, praised Mattis' "knowledge, experience and leadership" but also expressed concerns about the precedent being set.

"That concern would be further heightened should the president-elect nominate any further military personnel to high positions of civilian leadership in his administration," he said.

'No choice' but Unify

At the start of his address, Trump launched lofty appeals to unite what he called a "very divided nation" and reject "bigotry and prejudice in all of its forms."

Americans will "come together -- we have no choice, we have to," he added.

On the economy, "Americans will be the captains of their own destiny once again," he promised.

He even vowed to try to work with Democrats to end gridlock in Congress.

But the Manhattan property mogul, who defeated Hillary Clinton last month to win the White House, dramatically returned to the abrasive tone that marked his controversial and ultimately victorious campaign.

He savaged the nation's "extremely dishonest" press, slammed illegal immigration and the country's refugee program, mocked his critics and vowed to "drain the swamp" in establishment-heavy Washington.

It became a loose, swerving speech that kicked off what his team has branded a "thank you tour" -- a victory lap of sorts that will take him to several political battlegrounds including Ohio, perhaps the nation's ultimate swing state.

"I love you Ohio!" the populist political novice said to a loud cheer from a crowd that filled roughly half the US Bank Arena, which has a capacity of around 17,000. Trump lamented the roadblocks surrounding the venue, which he said had depressed attendance.