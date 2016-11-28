Trump decries recount attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida -- For months Donald Trump called the presidential election "rigged." The president-elect has a different word — "scam" — for the recount effort aimed at revisiting the vote in three pivotal battleground states.

"The people have spoken and the election is over," Trump declared Saturday in his first comments about the growing effort to force recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He added, "We must accept this result and then look to the future."

Green Party nominee Jill Stein's fight for a recount got a major boost Friday when Wisconsin officials announced they were moving forward with the first presidential recount in state history.

The incoming president had been paying little if any attention to Stein's recount push, but Democratic rival Hillary Clinton forced his hand on Saturday by formally joining the effort. Stein, who drew 1 percent of the vote nationally, is raising millions of dollars to fund the recounts.