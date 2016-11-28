Cuba mourns Castro, readies for 4-day funeral procession

HAVANA -- Cuba mourned its revolutionary leader Fidel Castro Sunday, as the communist island prepared to bid farewell to the towering giant of its modern history with memorials and a four-day funeral procession.

After the stunned commotion triggered by Saturday's announcement that Castro, 90, had died, Sunday was set to be a day of preparations ahead of a flurry of events to mark his passing.

Castro, a titan of the 20th century who beat the odds to endure into the 21st, died late Friday after surviving 11 U.S. administrations and hundreds of assassination attempts. No cause of death was given.

President Raul Castro said that his older brother's remains would be cremated Saturday, the first of nine days of national mourning. There was no official confirmation on whether this had yet happened.

A series of memorials will begin Monday, when Cubans are called to converge on Havana's iconic Revolution Square.

Castro's ashes will then go on a four-day island-wide procession before being buried in the city of Santiago on Dec. 4.

The news of Castro's death drew strong — and polarized — reactions across the world.

In Miami, just 370 kilometers away, crowds of Cuban-Americans danced in the streets for a second night, celebrating Castro's death.

Among the cacophony of car horns, drums, music and singing in the city's Little Havana neighborhood, a chant rang out: "Fidel, you tyrant, take your brother too!"

Meanwhile, the bustling streets of Havana emptied and parties ground to a halt as Castro's admirers sank into grief.

The city was oddly silent late Saturday, as night clubs closed and liquor sales were limited.

"What can I say? Fidel Castro was larger than life," said a tearful Aurora Mendez, 82.

She recalled a life in poverty before Castro's revolution in 1959.

"Fidel was always first in everything, fighting for the downtrodden and the poor," she said.