32 bodies, 9 human heads found in Mexico mass graves

Mexico City, Mexico- Authorities have exhumed 32 bodies and nine heads from several clandestine graves in a southern Mexican state plagued by kidnappings, murders and drug cartel turf wars, officials said Thursday.

The remains were unearthed between Tuesday and Thursday in 17 pits on a hill in the village of Pochahuixco, part of the municipality of Zitlala.

"The discoveries are terrible," Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said, adding that the victims include 31 men and one woman.

The remains were taken to the state capital, Chilpancingo, to be identified, Alvarez said in a statement. No arrests have been made in the case.

The bodies were found in 17 of 20 pits that were dug up by investigators. Seven were found on Tuesday, five on Wednesday and the rest on Thursday in various states of decomposition.

No other remains were found but soldiers are scouring the region for any other hidden graves. No arrests were made.

Drug cartels have been burying their victims in hidden graves across the country for years, and authorities regularly find human remains.

At the border between the western states of Jalisco and Michoacan, for instance, 75 bodies were unearthed from 37 clandestine graves between late 2013 and early 2014.

Guerrero has been plagued by a series of mass kidnappings, including 12 people abducted in the municipality of Ajuchitlan del Progreso last week.

- Heads in a cooler -

The clandestine graves were found after authorities received an anonymous tip about a camp where people were being held, Alvarez told AFP.

When they arrived at the site on a hill, they found a kidnap victim as well as two cars, a motorcycle and bulletproof vests.

Soldiers and police also found four heads inside a cooler that could be linked to nine bodies that were found on a roadside in the town of Tixtla a few days ago, he said.

The Ardillos and Los Rojos drug gangs are fighting over territory in the Zitlala region, the security spokesman said.

"There are a lot of murders, a lot of abductions," he said.

Guerrero is one of the country's most violent states and a major opium poppy grower. Last weekend at least 24 people were killed in the state.

"There are poppy fields in a large part of Guerrero and the price of poppies has increased at the international level" while feeding heroin addicts in the United States, he said, adding that cartels are fighting "without mercy."