Thursday

November, 24, 2016

Protesting Rio austerity

AP
November 24, 2016, 12:21 am TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Demonstrators, one dressed in a Wonder Woman costume, shout outside the state of Rio de Janeiro's legislative assembly building where lawmakers are discussing austerity measures in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Nov. 22. State legislators are struggling to agree on a plan to deal with a deepening financial crisis and two former Rio governors have been arrested this week in connection with corruption and vote-buying allegations.
