|
International Edition
Tuesday
November, 22, 2016
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Barack Obama bids farewell to world stage after 8 years
By Andrew Beatty and Joshua Howat Berger, AFP
November 22, 2016, 12:17 am TWN
LIMA -- U.S. President Barack Obama bid farewell to the world stage Sunday, pondering his legacy, offering advice to his successor and discussing his post-presidential life at the end of his final foreign tour.
His historic presidency and charisma have made Obama a rock star on the international scene, even at times when the daily grind of politics dimmed the glow around his election as the United States' first black president in 2008.
Obama spoke to both the American people and the world as he gave his final foreign press conference in Lima, Peru.
But ultimately, those two audiences are inseparably linked, he insisted.
It was a key message as he prepares to hand over to President-elect Donald Trump — who has spooked some in the international community with his volatile style and isolationist rhetoric.
Several of Obama's fellow world leaders said an emotional goodbye as they wrapped up a summit.
"It's a great moment, but a sad moment, to have our last meeting," said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
"I am going to miss having Barack around," said Canada's Justin Trudeau, in comments that were tinged with a sense of uncertainty about things to come.
|
MOST POPULAR
1
Ex-attorney general given prison sentence, then cuffed in court
2
Trump win expected to affect Taiwan economy
3
This election was truly one of reckoning
4
Trump's isolationism to leave Taiwan more isolated
5
Donald Trump wins White House
6
To some degree, we all saw this coming
7
Taiwan shares tumble on good results for Trump
8
Suspect dead after huge manhunt
9
French mastiff Hooch wins Hero Dog of the Year
10
Copenhagen startup community ramping up