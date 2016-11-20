Trump fills three top posts with security, immigration hard-liners

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet began taking shape Friday, with three conservative stalwarts named to fill key national security and judicial posts — nominations predictably hailed on the right and condemned by Democrats.

Anti-immigration Senator Jeff Sessions, one of Trump's earliest supporters during the campaign, has been nominated to be attorney general, signaling that Trump is prepared to take his hard line on illegal immigration into the White House.

To lead the CIA, Trump tapped hawkish Congressman Mike Pompeo, a strident opponent of the Iran nuclear deal and a sharp critic of Trump's campaign rival Hillary Clinton during hearings into the 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.

The incoming commander-in-chief also appointed retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn, a top military counsel to the 70-year-old Republican billionaire-turned-world-leader, as his national security advisor.

"I enthusiastically embrace President-elect Trump's vision for 'one America,' and his commitment to equal justice under law," said Sessions, a 20-year veteran of Congress.

Trump described Sessions in a statement as having a "world-class legal mind."

While his picks suggest he is adhering to far-right positions, Trump made efforts to send reassuring signals about stability and continuity regarding America's place in the world.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday he had a "good talk" with Trump by telephone, telling AFP in Brussels he was "absolutely confident" that the incoming president remains committed to the transatlantic alliance.

Pompeo, 52, said he would be "honored and humbled" to head the CIA. The Kansas lawmaker co-authored a report slamming then-secretary of state Clinton's handling of the Benghazi attack, in which the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans died.

Deeper controversy surrounds Trump's national security adviser Flynn, 57, raised eyebrows when he traveled to Moscow and dined alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And he has refused to rule out enhanced interrogation techniques like waterboarding, which have been described as torture and which Trump repeatedly condoned while campaigning.