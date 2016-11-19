|
Abe meets Trump
CABINET SECRETARIAT/AFP
November 19, 2016, 12:23 am TWN
This handout picture, released by Japan's Cabinet Secretariat on November 18, shows Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second left, being welcomed by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, right, beside Ivanka Trump, center, and her husband Jared Kushner, left, in New York. Abe voiced confidence on Thursday, Nov. 17 about Trump as he became the first foreign leader to meet the U.S. president-elect, who was narrowing in on cabinet choices.
