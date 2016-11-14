Trump names White House chief of staff, chief strategist

Washington, United States- US President-elect Donald Trump made the first top appointments of his new administration Sunday, naming Reince Priebus his White House chief and Steve Bannon as his chief strategist and senior counselor.

"I am thrilled to have my very successful team continue with me in leading our country," Trump said in a statement.

"Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House as we work to make America great again."

Priebus, the head of the Republican National Committee, is a seasoned political operative who can build bridges to a skittish Republican leadership, particularly House Speaker Paul Ryan, a longtime ally.

Bannon is a rabble-rousing anti-establishment social media entrepreneur who led Trump's presidential campaign in the final months.

"We had a very successful partnership on the campaign, one that led to victory. We will have that same partnership in working to help President-elect Trump achieve his agenda," Bannon said.

Priebus set forth the new administration's priorities as being "to create an economy that works for everyone, secure our borders, repeal and replace Obamacare and destroy radical Islamic terrorism."