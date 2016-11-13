News
Trump takes advice from Bill, weighs holding on to Obamacare core

AFP
November 13, 2016, 12:09 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump was to huddle Saturday with his White House transition team for a second day over cabinet picks, a day after the president-elect said he was open to keeping parts of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law and accepting advice from Bill Clinton.

The surprises came as Trump shook up his transition team by putting running mate Mike Pence in charge and named a cohort of Washington insiders — and three of his children — to help with the process of choosing a new cabinet.Meanwhile, anti-Trump protesters spilled onto the streets for a third straight night, with the Republican facing mounting calls to reassure Americans who fear a xenophobic crackdown under his authority.

Throngs of people — among them families and children — rallied late Friday in New York's Washington Square carrying banners reading "Peace and Love" and "Your wall can't stand in our way." Local media estimated a turnout of some 4,000 protesters.

More than 1,000 people gathered in Miami, with weekend protests planned in at least half a dozen cities. A focal point for New York protests is Trump Tower, where the real estate tycoon-turned-world-leader has been ensconced in his luxury apartment, mapping out his next steps. The 70-year-old incoming president has a mammoth task of fleshing out his cabinet, as well as steering the complex transition of power.

