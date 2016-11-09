GOP battles to limit losses, control House for 2 more years

WASHINGTON, AP

Republicans were on track to secure two more years of House control Tuesday, as a GOP lawmaker retained a heavily Hispanic district in Florida that Democrats had hoped Donald Trump's divisive comments would make their own.

Even so, Republicans faced an erosion of their historic majority in the chamber that could leave hard-line conservatives with added clout to vex party leaders.

With Trump rousing opposition in many suburban and ethnically diverse districts, Democrats were hoping to gain a dozen GOP-held seats in states including New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Florida, Nevada and California.

But both sides anticipated that Democrats would fall short of the 30-seat pickup they'd need to take command of the House for the first time in six years. Democrats have gained that many seats in just five of the 35 elections since World War II, including only once -- in 2006 -- since the 1970s.

In Florida, freshman GOP Rep. Carlos Curbelo won a race that showed the GOP presidential candidate's damage to Republicans would be more limited than Democrats hoped. With around 7 in 10 of the Miami-area district's voters Hispanic, the race became one of the country's most expensive with a price tag exceeding $18 million, but Curbelo held on.

Democrats were trailing in targeted races in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Virginia that would be crucial to putting a dent in the GOP's control of the House.

Florida, where court-ordered redistricting created a bunch of competitive races, was also the site of Election Day's first two defeated incumbents, both Republicans. Political neophyte Stephanie Murphy, 38, ousted 12-term veteran Rep. John Mica, 73, in the Orlando area while GOP Rep. David Jolly lost his St. Petersburg seat to Democrat Charlie Crist, once the state's GOP governor.

One prized pelt for Democrats would be eight-term Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., who dogged President Barack Obama with probes into the 2012 killings of four Americans in Benghazi, Libya, and IRS mistreatment of conservative groups. Another would be Rep. Scott Garrett, R-N.J., from New York City's suburbs, under fire for reports he'd objected to contributing money for gay GOP congressional candidates.