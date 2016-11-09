A startlingly close race after ugly campaign

WASHINGTON -- Capping a presidential campaign of venom, audacity and history, Donald Trump scored major victories in Florida, Ohio and North Carolina on Tuesday, building steam in a stunningly competitive contest with Hillary Clinton that raged across battlegrounds late into the night.

Clinton pocketed Virginia — a squeaker like Florida — and both candidates rolled up victories in their predictable strongholds. But nothing else was predictable as the man who faced a narrow path to the presidency inched closer to it, in an election that laid bare the divisions gnawing at the nation.

Trump flipped Iowa, a state that twice voted for Democrat Barack Obama. He won Utah, a slam-dunk for most Republicans but a state where many die-hard Republicans were said to find him intolerable.

Both candidates left multitudes of Americans dissatisfied with their choices.

The struggle over whom to support was voiced by two voters in Independence, Missouri, after casting their ballots.

"I had such a hard time, harder than I've ever had," said Joyce Dayhill, 59, a school bus driver who "reluctantly" voted for Trump. "I just prayed on it as hard as I could and felt this was the right decision."

Said Clinton voter Richard Clevenger, 58: "I think Trump's not stable. But I can't say there was really anything Hillary's shown me that made me feel like voting for her. But Trump just doesn't know what the hell he's doing, and he's surrounded by the Mickey Mouse Club."

The first states to be decided Tuesday night produced expected results: Kentucky, Indiana, Oklahoma, West Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee went for Trump; Vermont, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and the District of Columbia for Clinton.

In later waves, Trump added Texas, Kansas, Georgia and more to his column while Clinton took New York and Illinois, each reaping significant gains in the contest for 270 electoral votes but still searching for a breakout. Trump's trio of wins in Florida, Ohio and North Carolina may have provided it.

Control of the Senate also hung in the balance on a night that was reshaping the political calculus in Washington, a dozen governors' offices and statehouses.

VOTERS SAY...

The nation's fractures were reflected in surveys of voters as they left polling stations. Women nationwide supported Clinton by a double-digit margin, while men were significantly more likely to back Trump. More than half of white voters backed the Republican, while nearly 9 in 10 blacks and two-thirds of Hispanics voted for the Democrat.

And people were markedly unhappy with the choice in front of them, the exit polls found. More than half of voters for each candidate cast their ballots with reservations about the one they voted for or because they disliked the alternative. Only 4 in 10 voters strongly favored their candidate.

In contrast, about two-thirds of voters in 2012 strongly favored the candidate they chose.