Clinton or Trump? The voting begins

WASHINGTON -- With an anxious world watching, Americans began voting Tuesday on whether to send the first female president or a volatile populist tycoon to the White House.

The kickoff marks the end to a campaign like no other — exhausting, often bitter — as Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump presented radically different visions of how to lead the world's greatest power.

Polls opened at 6:00 a.m. (1100 GMT) in nine states, mainly in the east. The name of the winner was not expected to be known before 0300 GMT.

Clinton has a slim lead in the polls but no one was ruling out a Trump win.

Democratic frontrunner Clinton and Republican maverick Trump campaigned into the early hours of election day, capping a grueling final day of wooing voters.

The 69-year-old former first lady, senator and secretary of state — backed by A-list musical stars and incumbent President Barack Obama — urged the country to unite and vote for "a hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America."

Trump meanwhile pressed his message with voters who feel left behind by globalization and social change, wrapping up with a flourish on his protectionist slogan: "America first."

Some 40 million Americans have already cast ballots in states that allow early voting, and opinion polls suggest Clinton has a slight edge.

In their kick-off midnight vote, the residents of tiny Dixville Notch in New Hampshire cast their traditional first-in-nation ballots with a total of eight votes — Clinton getting four and Trump, two.

The others went to a fringe candidate and Mitt Romney, the failed Republican hopeful in 2012.

A polling average by tracker site RealClearPolitics gave Clinton a 3.3-percentage point national lead, but Trump is closer or even has the advantage in several of the swing states that he must conquer to pull off an upset.

'Corrupt elite'

No results or exit polls will be available before polling stations begin to close on the U.S. East Coast from 7:00 p.m. (0000 GMT Wednesday), and it may be three or more hours after that before the direction of the race becomes clear.

And even then, questions remain. Trump has repeatedly warned that a "corrupt Washington and media elite" is seeking to rig the race and he said last month that he may not concede defeat if he thinks voting is unfair. He has also threatened to lodge lawsuits against up to a dozen women who have come forward during the race to accuse him of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior.

Clinton has pushed a more optimistic vision, despite a wobble in the final weeks of her campaign when the FBI reopened an investigation into whether she had put U.S. secrets at risk by using a private email server — only to close it again on Sunday.

In a radio interview on the last night of the race, she said the matter was behind her, and she courted voters at her final rallies in Philadelphia with Obama and rocker Bruce Springsteen and in North Carolina with pop diva Lady Gaga.

At the same time, Trump, who hijacked his conservative party and turned it into a vehicle for populist bombast, concluded a last-gasp tour of swing states by painting his rival as doomed to defeat and the corrupt creature of a discredited elite.

"Do you want America to be ruled by the corrupt political class, or do you want America to be ruled, again, by the people?" he demanded at a rally in New Hampshire, a state won in 2012 by Obama that Trump hopes to flip into his column.