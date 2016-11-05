Body found where woman was held hostage in US South

MIAMI -- Police in South Carolina found a body Friday buried on a property where a woman "chained like a dog" has been rescued.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said at a news conference "we did find a body on a shallow grave on this piece of property at around 10 this morning."

Wright said it was not immediately known how the person died or whether the remains were of a man or a woman.

Asked whether the body could be the work of a serial killer, the sheriff said it was possible.

The owner of the property in the town of Woodruff, northeast of the state capital Columbia, is Todd Kohlhepp, 45, a real-estate agent and registered sex offender.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping after the female hostage was rescued from his property.

He has not been accused of killing the person whose body was found.

Kala Brown, 30, was discovered Thursday inside a padlocked shipping container after police heard a banging sound when they arrived at Kohlhepp's property with a search warrant.

Wright had described Brown as being "chained like a dog."

Brown told officers she had been in the container for two months.

Brown and her boyfriend, Charles Carver, had been missing since August. Carver's whereabouts are unknown.

Wright said that cadaver-sniffing dogs found the body Friday on the 95-acre (38-hectare) property. Authorities are investigating whether Kohlhepp owns other properties, he said.

According to WSPA, a local affiliate of the CBS television network, Brown's friends said that she worked for her alleged kidnapper cleaning houses.

"We went by his house to get a key before we went by his house to clean. Didn't seem like a person who would do anything to anybody," Brown's friend Lindsey Mayson told WSPA.

Kohlhepp has been registered as a sex offender in South Carolina for a 1987 conviction in Arizona for kidnapping, according to WSPA. He was 15 when he was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.