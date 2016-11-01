Polls narrowing as Hillary Clinton grapples with email fallout

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The FBI has obtained a warrant to begin reviewing newly discovered emails that may be relevant to the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

FBI investigators want to review emails of longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were found on a device seized during an unrelated sexting investigation of Anthony Weiner, a former New York congressman and Abedin's estranged husband.

The news came after the race for the White House narrowed noticeably on Sunday, as Clinton sought to shake off the renewed FBI probe and as Donald Trump blitzed western states nine days ahead of the vote.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll put the Democratic presidential candidate just one point ahead of her Republican challenger Donald Trump at 46-45 percent in a four-way race.

In Florida, which is a must-win for the tycoon, Trump overcame a one-point deficit in September to enjoy a four-point lead, according to a New York Times Upshot/Siena College Research Institute poll.

The 69-year-old former secretary of state hit the ground hard Sunday, ticking off five campaign stops in Miami and Fort Lauderdale — an early vote brunch in an Irish pub, an African-American Baptist church, a soul food restaurant, an early voting site and a rally in a gay nightclub.

Much of her two-day visit to the sunshine state focused on encouraging early voting and she says a record 200 million Americans had registered to vote, 20 million of whom had already done so.

"We've got some big issues we've got to address, the last thing we need is somebody who is a loose cannon," she told New Mount Olive Baptist Church, swiping her rival in Fort Lauderdale.

But her campaign was jolted when FBI boss James Comey wrote to lawmakers Friday announcing that his agents are reviewing a newly discovered trove of emails, resurrecting an issue Clinton had hoped was behind her.

"We cannot get distracted by all the noise in the political environment, we've got to stay focused," she said. "The best way to repudiate a negative, hateful, bigoted vision is by voting."

However, Trump jumped on the fresh controversy campaigning in Nevada, Colorado and New Mexico on Sunday, when he told a Las Vegas rally that "her criminal action was willful, deliberate, intentional and purposeful."