Colombia postpones ELN talks over hostage dispute

BOGOTA, AFP

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos postponed peace talks with the ELN rebels Thursday just hours before they were due to open, insisting they first release an ex-lawmaker being held hostage.

Santos said he remained committed to making peace but would not budge from his demand for the ELN to first free former congressman Odin Sanchez "safe and sound."

The government's top peace negotiator, Juan Camilo Restrepo, later said an operation was under way for the leftist guerrillas to hand Sanchez over to the Red Cross.

But it was not immediately clear how long it would take.

Restrepo said he believed the handover would be complete by November 3, when the first round of substantive negotiations had been scheduled to begin.

"I reiterate all the government's readiness and willingness to advance with this process," Santos said in a speech.

The talks had been due to formally open at 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) in Ecuador.

Interior Minister Juan Fernando Cristo said the government was prepared to reschedule to Friday, Saturday "or whenever we are certain that Odin Sanchez has been freed."

The rebels said on Twitter they "do not share" the decision to postpone.

Hours after the government suspended talks ELN rebels killed two truck drivers in the country's northeast in a "terrorist act", the military said.

"It is simply an act of terrorism against two civilian trucks traveling on the roads of Arauca, which were set on fire and the drivers killed by members of the ELN," Colonel Miguel Angel Rodriguez told AFP, referring to the region where the incident took place.

The National Liberation Army (ELN) is the country's second-largest rebel group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which has been in talks with the government for nearly four years.

The ELN talks were meant to open a new, decisive front in Santos's efforts to end an armed conflict that has lasted more than half a century and killed more than 260,000 people.

Santos, who won this year's Nobel Peace Prize, has already signed a peace deal with the FARC, but voters rejected it in a referendum this month -- sending negotiators back to the drawing board.

And the ELN talks are shaping up to be even trickier.