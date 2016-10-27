News
Self-driving truck goes on 120-plus mile beer run

AP
October 27, 2016, 12:10 am TWN
DENVER -- Anheuser-Busch says it has completed the world's first commercial shipment by self-driving truck, sending a beer-filled tractor-trailer on a journey of more than 120 miles through Colorado.

The company says it teamed with self-driving truck maker Otto and the state of Colorado for the feat. The trailer, loaded with Budweiser beer, began the self-driving trip Thursday at a weigh station in Fort Collins, Colorado, and ran along Interstate 25 through Denver before wrapping up in Colorado Springs.

The company says a professional truck driver was on board for the entire route and monitored the trip from the cab's sleeper berth.

Anheuser-Busch says it hopes to see self-driving technology widely deployed.

Otto was recently acquired by Uber.

This October photo provided by Anheuser-Busch shows a self-driving truck that delivers beer, in Colorado. (Kyle Bullington/Otto/Anheuser-Busch/AP)

